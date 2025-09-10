BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
World

Trump’s Fed governor nominee Miran advances toward Senate confirmation

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 07:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Stephen Miran, a top White House economic adviser, cleared a U.S. Senate hurdle on Wednesday that moves him closer to becoming a Federal Reserve governor, furthering President Donald Trump’s effort to exert more direct control over interest rate policy and the central bank’s broader role.

Members of the Senate Banking Committee voted 13-11 in a party-line vote to send Miran’s nomination to the full Republican-controlled Senate for consideration. All Democrats on the panel voted against while all Republicans voted in favor.

Trump’s calls to dismiss Fed governors undermine independence, Citadel CEO writes in WSJ op-ed

Lawmakers involved in the process say it is far from certain if the rest of the confirmation process can be completed in time for Miran to participate in the Fed’s September 16-17 policy meeting.

Federal Reserve White House Stephen Miran Senate Banking Committee

