BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Saudi oil giant Aramco attracts strong demand for Islamic bond sale

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 06:41pm

ABU DHABI: Saudi Aramco the world’s biggest oil company, attracted significant demand for its Islamic bond sale on Wednesday, as investors appeared unperturbed by an Israeli attack on neighbouring Qatar just 24 hours earlier.

Order books for the two-part Islamic bonds, or sukuk, stood at more than $16.5 billion at around 1215 GMT, fixed income publication IFR reported, with pricing expected later in the day.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the transaction.

Aramco’s debt sale comes amid a surge in bond issuance from the Gulf region this month, including Saudi Arabia’s $5.5 billion sukuk sale, driven by strong investor demand and heavy inflows into bond funds.

But it is also a test of investor appetite for regional deals a day after Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with airstrikes on Qatar, escalating its military action in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia cuts its October oil prices to Asia

Aramco, in which the Saudi government is the majority shareholder, planned to tap debt markets amid weaker oil prices, Reuters reported last week, and could raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from the sale.

“I don’t see much reaction (from the attack on Qatar),” said a Saudi-based investment banker, requesting not to be named. Pricing on the Aramco deal is expected to tighten ahead of launch due to the sizeable order book, the banker said.

Early indications set a target of 105 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 115 basis points for the 10-year portion.

Al Rajhi Capital Company, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital, and Standard Chartered Bank are mandated active bookrunners on the transaction.

