Business & Finance

NLC, DP World ink $400m deal with Pakistan Railways for dedicated freight corridor

BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2025 06:48pm

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World on Wednesday signed a commercial agreement with Pakistan Railways for the construction of Phase-1 of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at Pipri, according to a press release.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi witnessed the signing ceremony, which was also attended by senior officials from NLC, DP World, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and Pakistan Railways.

The project, involving foreign direct investment of around $400 million, aims to significantly boost Pakistan Railways’ freight-handling capacity by enabling faster movement of cargo to and from Karachi Port, while easing congestion on roads and at the port terminals.

Construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor Pipri attracts foreign direct investment

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi said the initiative would not only modernise freight transportation but also strengthen Pakistan Railways’ revenue streams through freight charges, track access fees, and revenue-sharing arrangements.

He thanked NLC, DP World, and the Government of the UAE for their support, calling the venture a milestone that signals “a new era for Pakistan Railways.”

