Pakistan

Pakistan buys sorghum grain from US after floods, traders say

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:43pm

HAMBURG: Buyers in Pakistan are believed to have bought about five shipments of the grain sorghum from the United States after serious floods damaged Pakistan’s crops, European traders said on Wednesday.

The precise tonnage was unclear but trader estimates were about 240,000 to 300,000 metric tons. Shipments were said to be between October and December.

Estimated prices were around $260 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) free out.

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Traders said they believed the sorghum was purchased as a substitute to corn in poultry feed following recent heavy rains and flooding which damaged Pakistan’s grain crops.

The heavy suspected crop damage means more import demand from Pakistan for grains including wheat is seen as possible, traders said.

