BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Markets

Arabica coffee hovers near four-month high

Reuters Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:04pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose on Wednesday, heading back towards the prior session’s four-month high with the market still concerned about tariffs, low stocks and reduced exports from top grower Brazil.

Cocoa and sugar also rose.

Coffee

Arabica coffee rose 1.3% to $3.8660 per lb at 1134 GMT, having hit its highest since early May at $3.9300 on Tuesday.

Brazilian coffee exports to the United States fell 46% in August while sales to Latin American neighbours surged, coffee exporters group Cecafe said, even as industry leaders said re-exporting Brazilian beans via third countries was not an alternative for getting past U.S. import tariffs.

Overall, Brazil’s coffee exports fell 17.5% from a year ago in August, with arabica exports down 11.2% and robusta exports 34.5% lower.

Dealers noted the 50% U.S. tariff on Brazil has prompted a raid on ICE-certified stocks while Brazilian farmers are reluctant to sell as they wait to see if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a federal appeals court ruling that President Donald Trump overstepped his authority in enacting the tariffs.

Robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.9% to $4,455 a metric ton.

Cocoa

London cocoa rose 1.4% to 5,171 pounds a ton, having ​​hit its lowest since July 21 at 4,980 on Tuesday.

Cocoa is under pressure as demand is weak amid historically high prices, while a surplus is expected next season.

“A recovery in global cocoa demand, albeit off multi-year lows, is unlikely (in the second half of 2025) until there is a major improvement in supply and available stocks,” said J.P. Morgan analyst Tracey Allen.

She added that while supply-side improvements are expected in 2025/26 both in West Africa and Ecuador, she expects cocoa prices to average $6,000 a ton in the medium term, while the market finds balance.

New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $7,433 a ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar ​​rose 0.3% to 15.89 cents per lb, having hit a two-month low of 15.38 on Monday.

Dealers noted improvement on ethanol prices in Brazil, and lower sugar production in Germany as helping underpin prices.

White sugar rose 0.9% to $487.40 a ton.

