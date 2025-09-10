BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls for second session as rival edible oils, weak exports weigh

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 04:13pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second session on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in Chicago and Dalian vegetable oils, while weak export demand added pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 66 ringgit, or 1.47%, to 4,413 ringgit ($1,046.48)a metric ton at closing.

“Palm prices fell on weakening Chicago soyoil prices and lower export for 1-10 days. Lower Dalian prices this morning also weighed on palm,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding the market will be focusing on upcoming production.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil product in the Sept. 1-10 period fell between 1.2% and 8.4% from the same period a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of August surged to a 20-month high as production increased and exports slipped slightly, data from MPOB showed on Wednesday, in line with a Reuters survey.

Palm rises on stronger rival oils, crude

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 shed 1.92%, while its palm oil contract plunged 2.39%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOc2was down 0.2%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its August 29 low of 4,377 ringgit per metric ton, as the downtrend from 4,614 ringgit may have resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls for second session as rival edible oils, weak exports weigh

PSX climbs new peak, KSE-100 settles above 157,000

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Floods ravage over 1.3mn acres of agricultural land in Punjab, says PBF

Oil prices up after Israeli attacks, but oversupply caps gains

National Tariff Policy 2025-30 could hinder industrialisation in Pakistan, warns PRAC

US, India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Read more stories