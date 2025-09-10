BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
Bolivia seal playoff spot with win over Brazil, Argentina stunned by Ecuador

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 01:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bolivia shocked Brazil 1-0 to secure a spot in the intercontinental play-offs for next year’s World Cup while Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat by Ecuador in the final round of South America’s 2026 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Bolivia’s Miguel Terceros converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to secure the home win over five-times World Cup winners Brazil in La Paz, a result which saw Carlo Ancelotti’s side drop to fifth in the standings.

Bolivia will be joined in the playoffs by two teams from CONCACAF as well as one each from the African, Asian and Oceania confederations in the hunt for two places at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The playoffs will take place in Monterrey and Guadalajara in March.

While Ecuador and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified for the World Cup, there was no shortage of intensity in their match in Guayaquil.

Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute and the hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage when Enner Valencia scored a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Extreme heat a rising threat to 2026 World Cup venues, says report

Ecuador were also reduced to 10 men when Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute, but they held firm to claim victory and go second in the table. Despite the loss, Argentina retained top spot in the standings with 39 points, nine ahead of Ecuador.

Colombia secured third place with a 6-3 victory over Venezuela in Maturin, with Luis Suarez stealing the show by scoring four goals to extinguish Venezuelan hopes of clinching the playoff place.

Uruguay finishing qualifying in fourth place following a 0-0 draw with Chile the in Santiago, while Matias Galarza’s strike gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima, leaving them in sixth place.

