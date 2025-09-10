BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
BOP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.9%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.9%)
DCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 240.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.2%)
FCCL 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.56%)
FFL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.19%)
HUBC 197.70 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.11%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.77%)
MLCF 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
NBP 177.55 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.91%)
PAEL 55.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
POWER 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
PPL 197.52 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.57%)
PREMA 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
PRL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.15 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.07%)
SSGC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.47%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.82%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,221 Increased By 93.8 (0.58%)
BR30 50,157 Increased By 752.7 (1.52%)
KSE100 157,331 Increased By 768 (0.49%)
KSE30 48,209 Increased By 212.8 (0.44%)
Markets

ANZ hikes gold price forecast to $3,800 on solid investment demand

  • Gold prices rose to an all-time high $3,673.95
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 12:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australian lender ANZ Group raised its year-end gold price forecast to $3,800 per ounce on Wednesday and expects prices to peak near $4,000 by next June, supported by strong investment demand for bullion.

Gold prices rose to an all-time high $3,673.95 on Tuesday and has gained 38% so far this year, bolstered by a soft dollar, strong central bank buying, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty.

“Prospects of continued accommodative monetary policy, increasing geopolitical tensions, ongoing macroeconomic challenges, and concerns over the Fed’s independence are expected to strengthen the investment case for gold,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Central bank gold purchases are estimated to remain in the range of 900 metric to 950 metric tons in 2025, implying expected purchases of 485 tons–500 tons in second half of the year, the bank said.

China’s central bank added gold to its reserves in August, extending purchases of bullion into a 10th straight month.

“Rising risks to the labour market will likely prompt the U.S. Fed to maintain its easing stance through to March 2026.

Gold rally strengthens as prices hit new milestones in Pakistan

This will exert downward pressure on U.S. Treasury yields, which normally enhances the appeal of gold,“ ANZ said.

The Australian lender also raised its year-end silver price target to $44.7 per ounce, citing support from gold’s bull run and firm ETF inflows.

Spot silver rates climbed to a 14-year high of $41.65/oz on Monday.

