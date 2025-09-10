Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday signed an action plan of cooperation as the two countries resolved to deepen political and economic ties and enhance regional connectivity.

Following delegation-level talks, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu signed the action plan of cooperation on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The action plan provides a structured roadmap for intensified engagement in diverse fields, including politics, trade, economy, defence and security, science and technology, culture, tourism, humanitarian assistance, and consular facilitation.

Kazakhstan DPM/FM arrives in Islamabad

The plan institutionalizes regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries and underscores the resolve of both sides to further deepen ties through sustained interaction at bilateral and multilateral fora.

The adoption of the Action Plan is a significant milestone that reflects the robust political will of the leadership of Pakistan and Kazakhstan to elevate bilateral relations to a new level of dynamism, anchored in mutual trust, shared values, and a forward-looking vision for regional peace and prosperity. Dar and Nurtleu directed their respective teams to expeditiously finalise the agreements and MoUs expected to be signed during the forthcoming visit by the Kazakh President to Pakistan.

Delegation-level talks, co-chaired by Ishaq Dar and his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu, reviewed the full spectrum of Pakistan-Kazakhstan cooperation.

The two sides discussed ways to boost trade and investment, cooperation in agriculture, information technology, education, culture, tourism, security, and logistics connectivity. Roadmap for the Kazakhstan President’s visit in November 2025 was finalized, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dar received his Kazakh counterpart and held a tête-à-tête. The two sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen political & economic ties, enhance regional connectivity, and maintain close coordination ahead of the forthcoming Presidential visit in November 2025.

The Kazakh deputy prime minister was accompanied by Kazakhstan’s Ministers of Transport and Trade, Vice Ministers for IT and Agriculture, and other important officials.

Before the delegation-level talks, the visiting Kazakh delegation also held a meeting with Pakistani ministers of communications, railways, and commerce. Moreover, the meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on information technology and agriculture were also held. The Kazakh delegation also visited the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) to explore cooperation in the IT sector.

The Kazakh deputy prime minister held a business meeting with Pakistani conglomerates. During the delegation-level talks, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment flows, expanding agricultural cooperation, advancing collaboration in information technology, education, culture, and tourism, and strengthening regional connectivity through logistics and transport links. They also exchanged views on enhancing coordination at multilateral fora.

The talks also firmed up preparations for the forthcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan in November 2025. The last visit by the Kazakh President to Pakistan was in 2003.

