Kazakhstan DPM/FM arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, arrived here on Monday for a two-day official visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

Murat Nurtleu was received at the airport by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Ali Asad Gillani and other senior officials of the government.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister is undertaking an official visit to Pakistan from 8-9 September 2025. This important visit serves as a precursor to the forthcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, scheduled in November 2025, the FO statement added.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan was accompanied by a high-level 13-member delegation, including the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan. The Joint Working Groups meetings on Agriculture and IT will also be held on the sidelines of the visit.

The Foreign Office said that during his stay, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will hold a meeting with Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, followed by delegation-level talks.

