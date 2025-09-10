BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

Anwar Khan Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: Sindh continues facing a grave flood threat as authorities warn of dangerously rising waters in the Indus River alongside the risk of urban deluge due to rains across major cities until today (Wednesday).

The extended forecast by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said floodwater is now anticipated to rise in the Indus River today - September 10, signalling for a twin emergency - with high river flows threatening rural belts while relentless rains could submerge urban centres, leaving millions vulnerable.

The most immediate danger stems from the Sutlej River, where flows at Ganda Singh Wala remain in exceptionally high flood due to continuous water releases from Indian reservoirs. This persistent surge is feared to aggravate downstream pressures, with the Indus at Guddu forecast to rise to high or very high flood levels by September 10.

Rains lash Sindh as water level rises at Guddu

Sukkur and Kotri are also under close watch as the surging Sutlej waters threaten to compound the Indus flood situation.

Meanwhile, life in urban centres has been badly disrupted. Trading hubs and markets remained shuttered as intermittent showers left streets waterlogged with sewage and stinking garbage. “There’s no way customers can reach us — the whole lane is under dirty water,” said a shopkeeper in Saddar area of Karachi. Schools stayed closed as muddy roads made it impossible for children to walk. A parent in Keamari complained, “Kids cannot step outside. The streets are full of muck and the air stinks.”

Power cuts dragged on for much of the day, leaving households sweltering without fans. Social gatherings and outdoor activities were cancelled across Karachi and Hyderabad. Reports also emerged of heavy flows in the Malir River interrupting traffic, forcing commuters to take long detours. The government announced special traffic management plans for major cities to keep public movement safe during the rains.

PDMA issued two advisories on Tuesday. One carried a weekly weather outlook for river catchments from September 10 to 16, while the other provided a rain and thundershower forecast for Sindh. Both were sent to Deputy Commissioners and District Disaster Management Authorities across the province.

The PDMA said the wet spell across Sindh was likely to ease, but severe urban flooding could still hit major cities until September 10. Flash flooding was also expected in hill torrents and nullahs of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jamshoro’s Kirthar Range, and along the Sindh–Makran coast within the next 36 hours.

The deep depression that developed earlier over Sindh had weakened into a depression and was expected to turn into a low-pressure area within 12 hours. Rainfall was still likely with occasional gaps.

Widespread rain and thundershowers with gusty winds, scattered heavy to very heavy rain, and isolated exceptionally heavy falls were predicted in Dadu, Jamshoro, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Umerkot, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Sang-har, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Karachi. Other districts including Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Jacobabad, and Ghotki were likely to receive moderate to heavy rain.

At the barrages, Guddu was already in medium flood with flows expected to climb further toward high flood levels. Sukkur Barrage was also rising and could reach medium flood, while Kotri was likely to remain at low flood.

Authorities also warned of urban flooding and water logging in low-lying areas across many districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir-abad, Dadu, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allahyar.

Flash flooding was feared in the hill torrents of Dadu, while the water level in Hub Dam was expected to rise. Gusty winds were seen as a risk to weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. Farmers were advised to plan their activities in line with the forecast.

