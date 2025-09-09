Rains lash Sindh as water level rises at Guddu

KARACHI: After Punjab, now Sindh province is under the weather radar, with fresh rains showering Karachi and rising floodwaters levels at Guddu Barrage, authorities said on Monday.

The overnight showers soaked Bahria Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Sohrab Goth on Monday, while lighter spells touched Surjani, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, and adjoining localities.

In Khairpur, the downpour lingered for four straight hours, turning roads into gushing streams and leaving much of the town submerged in muddy waters.

Meteorologists said the system driving this spell is a deep depression centred over Tharparkar. Though expected to lose strength within the next 18 to 24 hours, it continues to push west-northwest toward Sindh’s central districts.

Intermittent rain is forecast to persist across Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Karachi until September 10. Heavy falls in certain pockets may add to the risk of water logging and urban flooding.

The rainfall is already feeding into river levels.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department and National Disaster Management Authority, Guddu Barrage is under mounting pressure, with inflows of about 402 thousand cusecs in the morning and projected to surge up to 620 thousand cusecs within 24 hours. This could push conditions from medium to very high flood levels.

At Sukkur Barrage, inflows stood at 341 thousand cusecs and are expected to stay between 340 and 370 thousand cusecs, signalling a medium flood. Kotri Barrage; meanwhile, recorded 236 thousand cusecs in the morning, leaving only a low flood risk for now.

As the weather system drifts toward Balochistan, the Hub River and Hub Dam are also likely to swell, raising fears of flooding in the hill torrents of Dadu. Winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour may accompany the rains, threatening weak rooftops, billboards, and trees. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary and to remain alert.

Across Karachi, the scenes already capture the story: rickshaws splashing through knee-deep puddles, motorcycles stranded in murky water, and sidewalks vanishing under sheets of rain.

With Guddu under mounting strain, Sukkur at moderate levels, and Kotri holding steady, Sindh braces for testing days ahead beneath a heavy, unsettled sky.

Heavy to moderate rains were recorded across Sindh in the past 24 hours. Nagarparker received the highest rainfall at 164 mm, followed by Kaloi with 101 mm and Diplo with 90 mm. Islamkot got 65 mm, Jacobabad 63 mm, and Mithi 60 mm. Khairpur reported 54 mm, while Sanghar recorded 51.4 mm.

Rains at Thatta measured 47 mm, Tandojam 44 mm, and Badin 43.5 mm. Padidan received 34 mm, Chhor 29 mm, Dadu 29 mm, and Mirpurkhas 26 mm. Larkana saw 21 mm, Moenjodaro 15 mm, Hyderabad (Airport) 13 mm, Hyderabad (City) 10 mm, and Sukkur 3 mm. Some areas, including Daahli, recorded no rainfall.

In Karachi, rain remained scattered and lighter compared to interior Sindh. The highest totals were at Met Office University Road with 8.8 mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar with 8 mm. Gulshan-e-Hadeed followed with 7 mm, while Airport Old Area received 6.6 mm.

Saadi Town measured 4.3 mm, Korangi 4 mm, and PAF Faisal Base 3 mm. Jinnah Terminal recorded 2.8 mm, Nazimabad 1.5 mm, North Karachi 1.2 mm, and Keamari 1 mm. Orangi Town, Surjani Town, and Bahria Town received no rainfall, while PAF Masroor Base and some other localities reported only trace amounts.

