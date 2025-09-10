Punjab increases minimum wage to Rs40,000

ISLAMABAD: The provincial government of Punjab has officially increased the minimum wage for workers to Rs 40,000 per month, according to a notification issued by the Labour and Human Resource Department on Tuesday.

The notification stated that adult and adolescent workers employed in all industrial and commercial establishments across the province will now be entitled to a minimum monthly wage of Rs 40,000 for 26 working days.

It further specified that workers will receive Rs 1,538.46 per day for an eight-hour shift, while the hourly wage has been fixed at Rs 192.31.

Employers may deduct certain allowances, subject to mutual agreement with the worker, including Rs 100 per meal for food, Rs 1,800 per month for transport, and Rs 2,000 per month for accommodation.

The Provincial government has clarified that if higher wages are already being paid, they cannot be reduced under this notification. Employers, however, are free to offer higher wages based on skill level, experience, or other factors.

The notification also ensures wage equality for women, confirming that female workers shall be paid the same as male workers for work of equal value.

