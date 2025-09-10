BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Illicit trade: Govt urged to focus on recovering revenue lost

Recorder Report Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: With Pakistan reeling from the aftermath of devastating floods and heavy monsoon rains, the government has been urged to prioritize curbing illicit trade and tax leakages as a sustainable way to generate revenue for rehabilitation efforts.

The recent floods have caused large-scale destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, wiping out millions of acres of crops and severely damaging infrastructure. The resulting slowdown in agriculture is expected to negatively impact economic activity and GDP growth, sources said.

"At a time when fiscal space is tightening, the government needs to focus on recovering revenue lost to illicit trade," said Osama Siddiqui, a macroeconomic analyst.

A study by global research firm IPSOS estimates that Pakistan loses approximately Rs956 billion annually due to tax evasion across five major sectors: real estate, tobacco, tyres and auto lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and tea.

"With the economic outlook uncertain and climate-related disasters becoming more frequent, the need to strengthen revenue streams has become more urgent than ever," Siddiqui added.

He said that the decisive action against illicit trade could provide the government with the much-needed fiscal space to support recovery, without increasing the burden on ordinary citizens.

According to industry statistics, 54% of cigarettes sold in Pakistan are illicit, resulting in an estimated Rs415 billion in annual tax evasion. Legal tobacco companies, which contribute nearly Rs270 billion to the national exchequer, now account for only 46% of the market share, creating an uneven playing field.

“The government’s priority should be to improve compliance and plug existing leakages, especially from key sectors that are causing massive revenue shortfalls, and one way of doing that progressive enforcement,” Siddiqui concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

illicit trade

Comments

200 characters

Illicit trade: Govt urged to focus on recovering revenue lost

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories