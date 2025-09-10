BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
CM orders crackdown against wheat hoarders

Recorder Report Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to address the issue of illegal wheat hoarding in the wake of ongoing flood situation in the province.

She directed the relevant stakeholders to launch strict action against those involved in illegal storage of wheat, and announced a three-day grace period for all wheat stockpilers to voluntarily declare their stocks.

She issued a directive to initiate legal action against those who fail to comply after the 3-day deadline expires. She agreed to a proposal that no action would be taken against those who truthfully declare their wheat stocks.

The Chief Minister emphasized on the need for accurate identification and reporting of wheat stockpiles in the province. She asserted that those who are attempting to exploit flood crisis would not be shown any leniency.

She highlighted that certain elements were trying to create artificial shortage of wheat, which would not be tolerated under any circumstance. She stressed that the government must demonstrate its writ so as to protect public interests and ensure stability in the wheat and flour markets.

