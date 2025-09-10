Import expo: Chinese bank hosts promotion event

ISLAMABAD: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Karachi Branch successfully hosted the promotion event for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Islamabad.

The event, held under the guidance of the CIIE Bureau, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), aimed to empower Pakistani enterprises to seize CIIE opportunities and expand into the vast Chinese market.

The event garnered strong support from key Pakistani institutions including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), and the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK).

It attracted nearly 40 representatives from leading Pakistani export enterprises, particularly in the agriculture and food sectors, reflecting significant market interest.

Yang Guangyuan, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, delivered a keynote address underscoring the expo’s role in fostering bilateral trade.

Experts from the CIIE Bureau presented on the unique opportunities offered by the 8th CIIE and shared success stories from previous expos. As the Core Financial Service Provider for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s largest foreign commercial bank, ICBC Karachi branch showcased its tailored cross-border financial solutions.

The bank emphasized its commitment to providing participating Pakistani enterprises with comprehensive support, including cross-border settlement and trade financing services, to facilitate smoother trade channels and empower Pakistan’s export economy.

The promotion event not only provided Pakistani businesses with a “fast track” to enter the Chinese market but also strengthened ICBC’s long-term cooperation mechanisms with the CIIE Bureau, TDAP, and leading Pakistani enterprises. As a Comprehensive Partner of CIIE, ICBC reiterated its dedication to leveraging its global network and financial expertise. The bank will continue to deeply participate in and serve the expo across multiple dimensions including exhibitor recruitment, supporting events, trade facilitation, and specialized financial services to help Pakistani enterprises fully benefit from China’s open market and inject strong momentum into the high-quality development of China-Pakistan economic and trade relations.

