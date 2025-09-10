BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Import expo: Chinese bank hosts promotion event

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Karachi Branch successfully hosted the promotion event for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Islamabad.

The event, held under the guidance of the CIIE Bureau, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), aimed to empower Pakistani enterprises to seize CIIE opportunities and expand into the vast Chinese market.

The event garnered strong support from key Pakistani institutions including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), and the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK).

It attracted nearly 40 representatives from leading Pakistani export enterprises, particularly in the agriculture and food sectors, reflecting significant market interest.

Yang Guangyuan, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, delivered a keynote address underscoring the expo’s role in fostering bilateral trade.

Experts from the CIIE Bureau presented on the unique opportunities offered by the 8th CIIE and shared success stories from previous expos. As the Core Financial Service Provider for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s largest foreign commercial bank, ICBC Karachi branch showcased its tailored cross-border financial solutions.

The bank emphasized its commitment to providing participating Pakistani enterprises with comprehensive support, including cross-border settlement and trade financing services, to facilitate smoother trade channels and empower Pakistan’s export economy.

The promotion event not only provided Pakistani businesses with a “fast track” to enter the Chinese market but also strengthened ICBC’s long-term cooperation mechanisms with the CIIE Bureau, TDAP, and leading Pakistani enterprises. As a Comprehensive Partner of CIIE, ICBC reiterated its dedication to leveraging its global network and financial expertise. The bank will continue to deeply participate in and serve the expo across multiple dimensions including exhibitor recruitment, supporting events, trade facilitation, and specialized financial services to help Pakistani enterprises fully benefit from China’s open market and inject strong momentum into the high-quality development of China-Pakistan economic and trade relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Import expo Chinese bank

Comments

200 characters

Import expo: Chinese bank hosts promotion event

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories