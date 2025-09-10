BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Debt ticks up despite fiscal consolidation

BR Research Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 08:12am

The central government debt, in terms of GDP, has inched up in FY25 after falling in FY24. The ratio stood at 70.2 percent in FY25 compared to 67.8 percent in FY24, while it was 75.2 percent in FY23.

Earlier, due to high inflation, nominal GDP was growing rapidly, inflating the debt ratio downward. Now, with lower inflation, the debt ratio is creeping up again. However, it is not alarming, and neither was the decline last year solely due to fiscal prudence.

The key is to look at the fiscal deficit – since debt is supposed to increase in line with the fiscal deficit. If there is a primary surplus (as was the case), that helps lower the debt in the medium term. Hence, consolidation continues, but the overall fiscal deficit must reduce to slow the increase in debt.

In absolute terms, the debt increased by 13 percent in FY25. Growth was similar in FY24, though sharply down from 28 percent and 24 percent in the two preceding years, respectively.

The total government debt stood at Rs80.5 trillion as of June 2025, up Rs9.3 trillion in FY25. The federal fiscal deficit stood at Rs7.1 trillion, and on a consolidated basis, the fiscal deficit came in at Rs6.2 trillion.

The remaining amount adds to the government’s cash balance, as provinces showed surpluses in their respective accounts.

Overall government deposits rose by Rs1.1 trillion in FY25 to Rs7.2 trillion. The debt of the government (based on the FRDLA definition) stood at Rs73.2 trillion (63.9% of GDP). After adjusting for the rise in deposits, government debt increased by Rs8.2 trillion, while the federal fiscal deficit was Rs7.1 trillion.

The remaining Rs1.1 trillion is perhaps due to exchange rate adjustments, as the PKR/USD was 283.74 on the last day of FY25 versus 278.37 on the last day of FY24. The increase is likely higher than the PKR/USD adjustment alone, as the USD has depreciated against other currencies, and Pakistan’s external debt is denominated in multiple currencies.

The point is that the debt increase in FY25 is similar to last year – albeit FY25 was a better year due to a lower deficit. The journey is long, and to bring debt to manageable levels, fiscal deficit reduction is essential, while running primary surpluses is imperative to reduce debt levels in the medium term.

Higher debt growth was recorded in domestic debt – up 15.5 percent in FY25. The maturity profile of the debt is improving, with long-term bonds (PIBs) up 25 percent to Rs35 trillion, while short-term market debt (T-Bills) declined 15 percent to Rs8.6 trillion.

Although the maturity profile is improving, interest rate risk is not declining proportionately, as a major chunk of PIBs are floating-rate instruments.

On the other hand, external debt (in PKR terms) grew by a mere 7.6 percent. In USD terms, external public debt rose by 5.6 percent to $103.8 billion compared to $98.3 billion last year. This is the first time government external debt has crossed the $100 billion mark.

The major increase occurred in June 2024, as within one month the debt grew by $4.5 billion – the prime reason SBP reserves rose to $14.5 billion by the end of June.

Thus, the recent upward movement in reserves is primarily due to higher government external debt. Nonetheless, the SBP has purchased $12–14 billion in the last eighteen months, which helped reserves recover from a low of $3 billion. Still, reserves remain low, and there is a long way to go.

Pakistan Economy gdp GDP growth debt

Comments

200 characters

Debt ticks up despite fiscal consolidation

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories