BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-10

Nifty clocks fifth session of gains led by IT

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 closed higher for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, with gains led by information technology stocks on Infosys’ share buyback plan and US interest rate cut prospects.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.39 percent each to 24,868.6 and 81,101.32 points, respectively.

Nine of the 16 major sectors rose, with the broader mid-caps and small-caps rising 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

IT jumped 2.8 percent, led by a 5 percent surge in Infosys after it announced plans to consider a share buyback on September 11.

The sector accounted for about 79 percent of the Nifty’s gains on the day, with three of the top four gainers on the index being IT firms. Rupee depreciation and rising bets of a US rate cut also supported a rise in IT stocks, analysts said.

