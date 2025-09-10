KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-2 Dm Jade Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 06-09-2025
Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Wan Disc Load Riazeda 07-09-2025
Hai 625 Container Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 GFS Prime Disc Load East Wind 08-09-2025
Container Shipping Co
B-12/B-11 Valiant Load Bulk Shipping 06-09-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Draftslayer Load Bulk Shipping 05-09-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-16/B-17 VSC Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025
Pollux Lentils Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 LLE De - Eastern Sea Transport
Batz Pvt Ltd 04-09-2025
B-25 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-28 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Kohima Container Shipping Agency 08-09-2025
Pakistan
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders 08-09-2025
Carina Container Shipping Agency
Pakistan
Saptl-4 Charlottee Disc Load Ocean Network 08-09-2025
Schulte Container Express Pakistan
Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dm Jade 09-09-2025 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
GFS Prime 09-09-2025 Disc Load East Wind Shipping
Container Company
Charlottee 09-09-2025 Disc Load Ocean Network
Schulte Container Express Pakistan
X-Press 09-09-2025 Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Kohima Container Shipping Agency
Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
ELM Galaxy 09-09-2025 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marines
Services Pvt. Ltd
OOCL Dalian 09-09-2025 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
KMTC Nhava 09-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Sheva Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Ever Smart 09-09-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai Saturn 10-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Catalonia 10-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Hui Fa 10-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping
Agency Pvt. Ltd
Fareast 10-09-2025 C/48847 Seahawks Pvt. Ltd
Harmony General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Courage 09-09-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sep 9th, 2025
Arrow Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Ogba Coal Ocean Service Sept 8th, 2025
PIBT IVS Coal Ocean World Sept 6th, 2025
Windsor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Alfios Coal Alpine Sep 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hellas Palm oil Alpine Sep 8th, 2025
Revenger
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Eleni-T Contanier GAC Sep 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine Sep 8th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Vinaship Unity Cement Ever Green Sep 9th, 2025
Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine -do-
Bean Seed
Chemroad
Wing Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Eleni-T Contanier GAC September 9th, 2025
IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sentosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service September 9th, 2025
Rong Hua Wan Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Giovanni Topic Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
Alexander
Schulte Coal Alpine -do-
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kunlun LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Prime Container GAC September 9th, 2025
Koi Container GAC September 10th, 2025
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
