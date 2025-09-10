Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-2 Dm Jade Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 06-09-2025 Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Wan Disc Load Riazeda 07-09-2025 Hai 625 Container Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 GFS Prime Disc Load East Wind 08-09-2025 Container Shipping Co B-12/B-11 Valiant Load Bulk Shipping 06-09-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Draftslayer Load Bulk Shipping 05-09-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-16/B-17 VSC Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025 Pollux Lentils Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 LLE De - Eastern Sea Transport Batz Pvt Ltd 04-09-2025 B-25 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 Pvt. Ltd B-29/B-28 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Kohima Container Shipping Agency 08-09-2025 Pakistan ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ============================================================================= Saptl-3 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders 08-09-2025 Carina Container Shipping Agency Pakistan Saptl-4 Charlottee Disc Load Ocean Network 08-09-2025 Schulte Container Express Pakistan Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dm Jade 09-09-2025 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd GFS Prime 09-09-2025 Disc Load East Wind Shipping Container Company Charlottee 09-09-2025 Disc Load Ocean Network Schulte Container Express Pakistan X-Press 09-09-2025 Disc Load X-Press Feeders Kohima Container Shipping Agency Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= ELM Galaxy 09-09-2025 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marines Services Pvt. Ltd OOCL Dalian 09-09-2025 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Pvt. Ltd KMTC Nhava 09-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Sheva Agencies Pvt. Ltd Ever Smart 09-09-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Hyundai Saturn 10-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt. Ltd Catalonia 10-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Hui Fa 10-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping Agency Pvt. Ltd Fareast 10-09-2025 C/48847 Seahawks Pvt. Ltd Harmony General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Courage 09-09-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sep 9th, 2025 Arrow Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Ogba Coal Ocean Service Sept 8th, 2025 PIBT IVS Coal Ocean World Sept 6th, 2025 Windsor ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Alfios Coal Alpine Sep 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hellas Palm oil Alpine Sep 8th, 2025 Revenger ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Eleni-T Contanier GAC Sep 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine Sep 8th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Vinaship Unity Cement Ever Green Sep 9th, 2025 Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine -do- Bean Seed Chemroad Wing Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Eleni-T Contanier GAC September 9th, 2025 IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sentosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service September 9th, 2025 Rong Hua Wan Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Giovanni Topic Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- Alexander Schulte Coal Alpine -do- Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine -do- Kunlun LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= GFS Prime Container GAC September 9th, 2025 Koi Container GAC September 10th, 2025 Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025