Markets Print 2025-09-10

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-2               Dm Jade        Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           06-09-2025
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Wan            Disc Load      Riazeda            07-09-2025
                  Hai 625        Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           GFS Prime      Disc Load      East Wind          08-09-2025
                                 Container      Shipping Co
B-12/B-11         Valiant        Load           Bulk Shipping      06-09-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Draftslayer    Load           Bulk Shipping      05-09-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-16/B-17         VSC            Disc           Seatrade           06-08-2025
                  Pollux         Lentils        Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              LLE De         -              Eastern Sea Transport
                  Batz                          Pvt Ltd            04-09-2025
B-25              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-28         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Kohima         Container      Shipping Agency    08-09-2025
                                                Pakistan
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders    08-09-2025
                  Carina         Container      Shipping Agency
                                 Pakistan
Saptl-4           Charlottee     Disc Load      Ocean Network      08-09-2025
                  Schulte        Container      Express Pakistan
                                 Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dm Jade           09-09-2025     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
GFS Prime         09-09-2025     Disc Load                 East Wind Shipping
                                 Container                            Company
Charlottee        09-09-2025     Disc Load                      Ocean Network
Schulte                          Container                   Express Pakistan
X-Press           09-09-2025     Disc Load                    X-Press Feeders
Kohima                           Container                    Shipping Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
ELM Galaxy        09-09-2025     D/4000 Chemical               Alpine Marines
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
OOCL Dalian       09-09-2025     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
KMTC Nhava        09-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
Sheva                                                       Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Ever Smart        09-09-2025     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai Saturn    10-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                            Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Catalonia         10-09-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hui Fa            10-09-2025     D/L Container              Merchant Shipping
                                                              Agency Pvt. Ltd
Fareast           10-09-2025     C/48847                    Seahawks Pvt. Ltd
Harmony                          General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Courage           09-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              African        Cement         Bulk            Sep 9th, 2025
                  Arrow                         Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Ogba           Coal           Ocean Service  Sept 8th, 2025
PIBT              IVS            Coal           Ocean World    Sept 6th, 2025
                  Windsor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Alfios         Coal           Alpine          Sep 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hellas         Palm oil       Alpine          Sep 8th, 2025
                  Revenger
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Eleni-T        Contanier      GAC             Sep 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sea Clipper    Mogas          Alpine          Sep 8th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Vinaship Unity    Cement         Ever Green                     Sep 9th, 2025
Ionic Kibou       Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
                  Bean Seed
Chemroad
Wing              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Eleni-T           Contanier      GAC                      September 9th, 2025
IVS Windsor       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sentosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service            September 9th, 2025
Rong Hua Wan      Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Giovanni Topic    Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Alexander
Schulte           Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Diamond       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kunlun            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                      September 9th, 2025
Koi               Container      GAC                     September 10th, 2025
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

