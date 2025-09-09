BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

May 9 riots case: ATC acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, jails Yasmin Rashid, others for 10 years

BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2025 10:07pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in another May 9 violence case, while sentencing senior party leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mehmoodur Rasheed to 10 years in prison each, Aaj News reported

The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul at Kot Lakhpat Jail in connection with a case pertaining to the burning of a government vehicle near Jinnah House during the May 9 riots.

According to the judgment, the court concluded the trial of 39 accused, convicting 18 and acquitting 21, including PTI leader Rubina Jamil.

Those sentenced to 10 years included Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema. PTI activist Khadija Shah was awarded a five-year sentence.

This marks the second acquittal for Qureshi in recent weeks in May 9-related cases. Earlier, he was cleared in the Shershah Bridge arson case, while Rashid and Rasheed had similarly been sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case.

Leaders of the embattled PTI have been facing multiple cases for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that erupted countrywide on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023, facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on similar charges related to the riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House in Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 5 disqualified several PTI legislators, including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul, as well as Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, following their conviction by an ATC in Faisalabad in the cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Through a notification, the election commission announced that since they had been convicted by the ATC, therefore, they were disqualified and de-notified. Hence, the ECP said, their seats have become vacant.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Dr Yasmin Rashid Anti Terrorism Court May 9 riots May 9 cases

Comments

200 characters

May 9 riots case: ATC acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, jails Yasmin Rashid, others for 10 years

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Doha, reaffirms solidarity with Qatar, Palestine

KSE-100 Index hits fresh peak as bulls dominate

Pakistani rupee registers 23rd consecutive gain against US dollar

PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Yamaha shuts down motorcycle production in Pakistan

US delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan’s ports

Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening water security, flood resilience

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah elected as senator

Amnesty says Pakistan authorities spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Read more stories