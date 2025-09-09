BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
World

Israel targets Hamas leadership in military strikes on Qatar, officials say

  • Qatar says will not tolerate 'reckless' Israeli behaviour and ongoing disruption of regional security
Reuters | BR Web Desk | AFP Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 09:53pm

DOHA/TEHRAN: Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, expanding its military aggression that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state.

Qatar, which has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks on a ceasefire in the almost two-year-old continuous Israeli aggression in Gaza, condemned the attack as “cowardly” and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

Two Hamas sources told Reuters that Hamas officials in the ceasefire negotiating team survived the attack, which followed an evacuation order in Gaza City where Israel is waging a genocide.

Israeli officials told Reuters the strike was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

The assault is likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire, especially since negotiations took place in the Gulf Arab country Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, called the Israeli attack on Doha “blatant and cowardly”.

Abu Dhabi was already angry over an Israeli minister’s plan for annexation in the Israeli occupied West Bank, saying that was a red line that cannot be crossed.

Regional power Saudi Arabia denounced what it called a “brutal Israeli aggression” against Qatar’s sovereignty.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” Dr Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas.

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” he wrote.

Iran condemns as ‘gross violation’ Israel’s targeting of Hamas officials

Iran condemned as a “gross violation” strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

“This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV, after Israel said it targeted Hamas leaders without specifying where.

