BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India, EU push to close gaps in trade talks as year-end deadline looms

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 04:58pm

BRUSSELS/NEW DELHI: India and the European Union are holding potentially decisive trade negotiations in New Delhi this week, seeking to resolve differences over agriculture, dairy and non-tariff barriers to meet an ambitious end of year deadline for a deal, Indian government and EU sources said.

New Delhi is seeking to deepen global partnerships after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% last month over India’s Russian oil purchases, hitting exports such as textiles, leather and chemicals.

Negotiations, relaunched in 2022, have gained pace since Trump’s re-election. Brussels too, faced with Trump’s tariffs, has accelerated its push for trade alliances, sealing deals with Mexico and the South American Mercosur countries and stepping up talks with India, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

A pact with the EU could also draw India closer to the West, after unease over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to China for a summit attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.

India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs

“Talks with the EU are progressing well,” an Indian government source said, citing Modi’s call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, when both leaders pledged to conclude a deal this year.

So far 11 of the 23 chapters under negotiations have been finalised, covering customs, digital trade, intellectual property, competition, subsidies, dispute settlement and anti-fraud measures, the source said.

But sticking points remain.

India has ruled out concessions on agriculture and dairy, citing farmers’ livelihoods, while the EU is pressing for greater access to India’s market for automobiles and alcoholic beverages.

Differences also persist on rules of origin, food safety standards, labour and environmental obligations, and what Brussels views as restrictive Indian quality control orders that act as non-tariff barriers, an EU official said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the details about trade talks are not public.

India’s commerce ministry and the EU office in New Delhi did not immediately respond to email requests for comments.

Russian oil purchases

Brussels is also pressing New Delhi over discounted Russian oil purchases, which EU officials say undermine sanctions against Moscow.

While unlikely to dominate the discussions, the issue could cast a pall over the negotiations and result in resistance in the European Parliament, which would have to approve any deal, EU officials said.

European Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen and EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic will be in Delhi later this week for discussions with Indian counterparts.

In parallel, the EU’s Political and Security Committee, led by Chair Delphine Pronk and comprising ambassadors of all 27 states, will visit India from September 10-14 for meetings with officials, defence executives and think tanks.

Another contentious issue is the EU’s carbon border tax, which will levy carbon-intensive imports such as steel and aluminium from 2026.

Indian officials call it a disguised trade barrier while Brussels insists it is central to its climate policy.

EU officials said they were ready to offer flexibility in its implementation to address the concerns of small and medium-sized businesses.

India European Union Russian oil Russian oil imports India trade India European Union relation

Comments

200 characters

India, EU push to close gaps in trade talks as year-end deadline looms

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles at new high

Pakistani rupee registers 23rd consecutive gain against US dollar

PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Amnesty says Pakistan authorities spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Pakistan, Kazakhstan reaffirm resolve to enhance regional connectivity, economic ties

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record Rs388,100

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Pakistan offers ports to Kazakhstan for regional trade

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Read more stories