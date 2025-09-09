BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pig heads discovered outside several Paris mosques

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 03:41pm
Photo: Reuter
Photo: Reuter

PARIS: Pig heads appeared outside several mosques around Paris on Tuesday, authorities said, decrying the insult to Muslims. France has Europe’s largest population of Muslims, over 6 million, for whom pigs are considered impure.

“An inquiry has been immediately opened,” Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on X. “Everything is being done to find the perpetrators of these despicable acts.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said pig heads had been found in front of at least two mosques in Paris and one just outside the city limits. A pig head was also found in a suitcase outside a mosque in the north of the city, it said.

The word “Macron” was scrawled in blue at one of the sites, it added, an apparent reference to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is engulfed in a political and fiscal crisis.

A Paris police unit is investigating the incident for suspected incitement to hatred, aggravated by discrimination.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the acts.

“I want our Muslim compatriots to be able to practice their faith in peace,” he said. “I understand that they feel hurt.”

france paris French President Emmanuel Macron Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau Pig heads several Paris mosques

Comments

200 characters

Pig heads discovered outside several Paris mosques

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles at new high

Pakistani rupee registers 23rd consecutive gain against US dollar

PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Amnesty says Pakistan authorities spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Pakistan, Kazakhstan reaffirm resolve to enhance regional connectivity, economic ties

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record Rs388,100

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Pakistan offers ports to Kazakhstan for regional trade

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Read more stories