Pakistan offers ports to Kazakhstan for regional trade

BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2025 03:14pm

Pakistan has urged Kazakhstan to leverage its ports as gateways to South Asia, Central Asia, and the Gulf, offering competitive tariffs and other incentives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The development came during talks between a Kazakh delegation led by Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in seaports and regional connectivity, read a statement.

As per the statement, the delegation, received by Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah, discussed opportunities for collaboration on Pakistani ports and multimodal transport corridors linking Central Asia with the Arabian Sea through road, rail and sea routes.

Kazakhstan eyes to use Pakistan’s ports as transit hubs for Central Asia

Shah underlined the strategic position of Pakistan’s ports, offering access to South Asia, Central Asia, Gulf countries and beyond.

He said Kazakhstan could benefit from container handling, logistics, off-dock terminals, free trade zones and other port facilities under the CPEC, noting that Pakistan’s tariffs were regionally competitive.

Officials from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) highlighted spare capacity to handle Central Asian cargo, while stressing that a dedicated multipurpose terminal at Gwadar was crucial for long-term trade growth.

Presentations on business opportunities and incentives at Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar were given to the visiting delegation.

KPT Acting Chairman, Rear Admiral Ateeq-ur-Rehman, briefed the Kazakh side on port facilities and a planned maritime business district spanning 140 acres of urban land.

PQA Chairman Rear Admiral (Retd) Syed Moazzam Ilyas emphasised Pakistan’s role as an energy hub and proposed cooperation in off-dock terminals linked with rail networks for Central Asian trade.

Additional Secretary, Umer Zaffar Shaikh, outlined Gwadar’s potential, including full exemptions on duties and sales tax, its off-dock terminals, and its shortest land-sea route for Central Asian countries via the coastal highway.

Kazakh Transport Minister Sauranbayev expressed a strong interest in expanding maritime cooperation and building long-term collaboration with Pakistan.

