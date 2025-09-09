BML 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.93%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
DGKC 238.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.89%)
FFL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 196.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.37%)
NBP 176.72 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.87%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.87%)
PPL 192.80 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.84%)
PRL 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.43%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 131.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.9%)
SSGC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TREET 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.31%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,108 Increased By 99.1 (0.62%)
BR30 49,501 Increased By 109.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 156,525 Increased By 437.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 47,947 Increased By 308.3 (0.65%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

  • His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka
BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 01:02pm
Left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari. Photo: AFP
Left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari. Photo: AFP

**Left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari has announced his retirement from international cricket, after playing 34 matches for Pakistan over a six-year period.

The 31-year-old has represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is from December 2013 to December 2019, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release on Tuesday.**

Usman became Pakistan’s T20I cap 58, ODI cap 216 and Test cap 240 — all against Sri Lanka, in December 2013, October 2017 and December 2019, respectively. He was also part of the Pakistan squad in the ACC Men’s ODI Asia Cup in 2018.

Photo: ICC/File
Photo: ICC/File

Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

The left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets. His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka — 5-34 in 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and 5-51 in 2019 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

He was also part of the Pakistan squad at the Asia Cup in 2018.

Usman played for three different teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s different editions and took 42 scalps in 39 matches, with best figure of 4/15.

Photo: ICC/File
Photo: ICC/File

Usman Shinwari Left arm fast bowler Usman became Pakistan’s cricketer

Comments

200 characters

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 157,000 mark in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Read more stories