Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE: Batsman Asif Ali, who represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The right-handed batter scored 959 international runs, including three half-centuries. Faisalabad-born player featured in the ODI Asia Cup in 2018 and also represented Pakistan in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in England in 2019. In T20Is, Asif played in the ICC T20I World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and also took part in the ACC T20I Asia Cup in 2022. He also took part in the Asian Games (2023) held in Hangzhou, China, which was a T20I event.

Asif Ali is known as aggressive batter. His most renowned knock was the seven-ball 25 he scored in a tense win over Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,” Asif said in a social media post.

Asif stated that he will continue to play domestic cricket and in franchise leagues around the world. He made his T20I debut against West Indies in April 2018 after helping Islamabad United win the PSL that year, hitting three successive sixes at a crucial point in the chase in the final. Two months later, an ODI debut followed.

In his heyday, though, Asif was viewed as something of a revolutionary for Pakistan cricket. At a time when they were short of genuine power hitters, Asif was fast-tracked into both white-ball sides. However, his own game was at times misunderstood by Pakistan’s selection and management team.

Primarily a finisher, he often came in at number six in ODI cricket, much earlier than was conducive to his talents. In T20Is, he batted an average of just over seven balls an innings across his 58-match career, and finished over a quarter of his innings unbeaten: an indication he had come in too late and generally been underused.

However, it is those brief cameos that provided produced the most enthralling moments Asif delivered. Against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup in 2021, with Pakistan needing 24 off the final two over, he smashed four sixes off Karim Janat’s 19th over to secure Pakistan’s progression to the semifinals. The following year at the Asia Cup, his 8-ball 16 spree secured Pakistan a win over India that took them through to the tournament’s final. But that was something of a last hurrah.

A poor T20 World Cup followed, with Asif a peripheral figure even as Pakistan made their way to the final. Consistency was never strength, but as his form deserted him, Pakistan began to produce a younger group of big hitters. His last appearance proper for the Pakistan side took place against India at the MCG that year, before making a smattering of appearances for a second-string Pakistan side in the 2023 Asian Games.

“I retire with immense gratitude, and will continue to share my passion for the game by playing domestic and league cricket worldwide,” Asif said.

