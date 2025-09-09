BML 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sep 09, 2025
Sports

England’s Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 12:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: England Test captain Ben Stokes has resumed training and fast bowler Mark Wood is in line to return to action next week in a major boost to England’s preparations for the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

Stokes missed the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval having hurt his shoulder in the previous match at Old Trafford in July.

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell said the 34-year-old had started batting in the nets and that he had no doubts about the all-rounder’s availability for the Ashes series beginning in Perth on Nov. 21.

“Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session,” Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily.”

Campbell said Stokes must play all five Tests in Australia if England are to reclaim the Ashes urn.

“The guy is so good because he makes your batting line-up deep and is a genuine force as a third or fourth seamer,” he said.

England’s Overton out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from Tests

“He is going to bowl so many overs and can get you wickets.”

Wood, who has not played since February, was on the verge of returning to competitive action following knee surgery, Campbell added.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed that Wood plays for us next week,” Campbell said. “If that happens, it’s not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.

