BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (3.04%)
DCL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
DGKC 208.51 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.3%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.50 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.79%)
PAEL 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.13%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,573 Increased By 1597.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 46,496 Increased By 527.7 (1.15%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Overton out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from Tests

Reuters Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 12:21pm

LONDON: England fast bowler Jamie Overton has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, effectively ruling himself out of the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

The Surrey bowler, who played in the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval in July, seemed almost certain to feature in England’s Ashes squad but said the demands of playing all three formats were taking a toll.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket,” Overton posted on social media on Monday.

“It’s where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

“However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.

“Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can.”

The 31-year-old has had problems with back stress fractures and he played his second Test three years after making his debut against New Zealand in 2022. England white-ball captain Harry Brook was surprised by his teammate’s decision.

“I thought he did well in that last Test match at the Oval,” Brook told BBC Sport. “He was bowling rockets, he was bowling good gas. It is a shame and you have got to respect that decision.”

India seek new sponsor after online betting games ban ends Dream11 deal

England’s bid to reclaim the Ashes will begin with the opening Test against Australia in Perth from November 21.

Ashes series Jamie Overton Harry Brook

Comments

200 characters

England’s Overton out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from Tests

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories