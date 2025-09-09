BML 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.88%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
DGKC 238.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.03%)
FFL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.02%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 196.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.74%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.37%)
NBP 176.71 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (2.86%)
PAEL 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.87%)
PPL 193.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.31%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.8%)
PRL 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.4%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.89%)
SSGC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.31%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,120 Increased By 111.2 (0.69%)
BR30 49,560 Increased By 169 (0.34%)
KSE100 156,549 Increased By 461.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 47,947 Increased By 307.4 (0.65%)
Sep 09, 2025
World

Indian lawmakers vote to elect new vice president

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 12:32pm

NEW DELHI: Indian lawmakers began voting to elect a new vice president on Tuesday, more than a month after the last incumbent resigned abruptly.

Jaideep Dhankar, whose term as vice president was to expire in 2027, resigned in July citing health reasons. Under the constitution, federal lawmakers vote in a secret ballot to elect the vice president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition has nominated as its candidate C P Radhakrishnan, a former lawmaker from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and currently governor of the western state of Maharashtra.

Opposition parties have nominated B Sudershan Reddy, a former supreme court judge, as their candidate. Radhakrishnan is widely expected to win given the support the BJP and its allies enjoy in parliament.

The vice president holds second-highest constitutional office as well as being chair of the upper house of parliament.

The vice president also acts as president if there is a temporary vacancy.

The president and vice president are largely ceremonial posts as executive powers rest with the prime minister and cabinet.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian lawmakers elect new vice president C P Radhakrishnan Jaideep Dhankar

Comments

200 characters

