BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
BOP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 94.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.8%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
DGKC 238.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.88%)
FFL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.02%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 196.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.59%)
NBP 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (3.03%)
PAEL 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.45%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.02%)
PPL 192.57 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.08%)
PREMA 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.73%)
PRL 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.4%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.89%)
SSGC 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TREET 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
TRG 58.83 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.36%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,120 Increased By 111.2 (0.69%)
BR30 49,560 Increased By 169 (0.34%)
KSE100 156,538 Increased By 450.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 47,941 Increased By 302.1 (0.63%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares slip as banks, energy stocks drag; ANZ to shed 3,500 jobs

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 11:26am

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by losses in heavyweight banks and energy stocks, while lender ANZ Group slipped after announcing plans to axe 3,500 jobs next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 8,807.10 points by 0025 GMT after falling 0.2% on Monday.

Banks shed 0.6% and was set for second straight loss, with the “Big Four” banks falling between 0.2% and 1.3%.

ANZ, Australia’s fourth-largest by market capitalisation, reversed its earlier gains to trade 0.4% lower after announcing it would shed 3,500 jobs next year and take a A$560 million ($369 million) restructuring charge, in one of the largest rounds of job cuts in the sector in recent years.

Losses in commodity stocks further weighed on the sentiment with miners falling 0.5%, despite a rise in underlying iron ore and copper prices.

Mining giant BHP Group shed as much as 0.9% to hit its lowest level since August 20, after it said it would pay A$110 million to settle an Australian shareholder class action related to the deadly 2015 Fundao tailings dam collapse.

Energy stocks fell 0.8%, hitting its lowest level since July 21, and was headed for its third consecutive session of losses.

Jimmy Tran, dealing manager at Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, said weaker oil prices over the past few days had weighed on energy stocks.

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy fell 0.9%.

Health stocks edged 0.3% lower, while real estate stocks fell 0.7%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks added 1.2%, driven by higher bullion prices.

Technology stocks rose as much as 0.9% to its highest level since September 1.

The sub-index was on track to log its fourth consecutive session of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged at 13,283.94 points as of 0025 GMT.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares slip as banks, energy stocks drag; ANZ to shed 3,500 jobs

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 157,000 mark in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Read more stories