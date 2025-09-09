Curry Patta: nature’s green healer

Curry patta, commonly known as curry leaves (Murraya koenigii), belongs to the Rutaceae family, which is the same family as citrus plants, and is a staple in South Asian kitchens, especially in Indian and Pakistani cuisines.

Known for its distinct aroma and flavor, it not only enhances the taste of food but also offers a wealth of health benefits.

Used for centuries in Ayurveda and traditional remedies, curry leaves are a simple and natural way to boost health and energy.

“Curry patta is more than just a kitchen ingredient; it is a natural healer,” Agriculturalist and Food security expert Dr Aasia Panhwar said while talking to Business Recorder.

She further said that adding curry leaves into our diet daily can improve digestion, enhance beauty, protect the heart and strengthen the immune system.

“A small handful of these green leaves can go a long way in keeping you healthy, naturally.”

Health benefits of Curry Patta

The curry leaves stimulate digestive enzymes, helping relieve constipation, bloating and nausea. They are gentle yet effective for overall gut health and regular consumption can help control glucose levels, making them beneficial for people with diabetes.

Strengthens heart

The leaves help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and support good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of heart disease.

Promotes hair growth

Rich in nutrients, curry leaves strengthen hair roots, prevent premature graying and reduce dandruff.

Enhances skin health

Their antibacterial and antioxidant properties keep the skin clear, glowing and infection free.

Anti-inflammatory & healing properties

They reduce inflammation and aid in faster wound healing.

Supports weight management

Curry leaves boost metabolism and support digestion, enabling the body to burn calories more efficiently.

How to take Curry Patta

Dr Panhwar recommended washing about 8–10 fresh curry leaves every day for seven days.

“You can either chew them thoroughly or boil them in water and drink the warm infusion.

This is the best 7-day empty-stomach curry leaf routine for maximum benefit.“

She further said that in Pakistan and India, curry leaves are often added during the “tarka” (tempering) stage of cooking.

“When briefly fried in hot oil or ghee with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, or onions, they release a rich, nutty fragrance that infuses lentils, curries, and vegetables.

From a simple bowl of daal to a pot of aromatic biryani, curry leaves elevate the flavor to a whole new level.“

Image generated by AI

In South Indian cuisine

South Indian dishes make generous use of curry leaves. They are a key ingredient in chutneys served with idli and dosa, as well as in dishes like upma, poha, lemon rice, and coconut-based curries.

In rasam and sambhar, the leaves contribute flavor and medicinal qualities, aiding digestion and improving appetite.

In snacks and street foods

Fried curry leaves are often sprinkled over snacks like pakoras, vada, bhajiyas, or crispy chicken dishes for added crunch and fragrance. Street food vendors sometimes toss freshly fried curry leaves into savory mixtures, instantly lifting the aroma.

In pickles and chutneys

Curry leaves are a common flavor enhancer in pickles, particularly mango pickle, where they add depth and a subtle bitterness.

When blended with mint, coriander, and green chilies, they make a refreshing green chutney.

In herbal drinks and home remedies

Boiled curry leaves make a mild herbal infusion that supports digestion and helps regulate blood sugar.

A morning tonic made with curry leaves, lemon juice, and honey is popular among health-conscious individuals seeking detox and energy-boosting benefits.

Image generated by AI

A touch in rice dishes

Whether it’s a fragrant pulao or a rich biryani, adding curry leaves to the hot oil at the start of cooking imparts a gentle citrusy aroma that lingers until the last bite.

“Curry leaves are not just a seasoning; they are a treasure trove of flavor, tradition, and nutrition,” Dr Panhwar said.

Whether you chew them fresh in the morning, blend them into chutneys, or use them in everyday cooking, these small green leaves can make a big difference in both taste and health, she added.