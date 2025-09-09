BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar falls hits 7-week low as jobs gloom heightens Fed cut chances

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 08:19am

SINGAPORE: The dollar sank to an almost seven-week low on Tuesday as investors braced for U.S. data revisions that could show the jobs markets in worse shape than initially thought, shoring up the case for even deeper Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The dollar index fell to the lowest since July 24 in Asia trade to 97.344 ahead of the release of preliminary benchmark revisions, for jobs data covering the period from April 2024 to March 2025.

Economists anticipate a downward revision of as much as 800,000 jobs, which could signal that the Federal Reserve is behind the curve in efforts to achieve maximum employment.

“The employment numbers are getting worse and worse at a heavy rate,” said Alex Hill, managing director at Electus Financial in Auckland.

“That’s translating into a weaker U.S. dollar slowly, but we expect that to accelerate.”

Advisors to the Trump administration are preparing a report laying out the alleged shortcomings of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which they may publish in coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal, opens new tab reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Last month U.S. President Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, accusing her, without evidence, of faking the employment data.

U.S. bond investors say they are seeing cracks emerging in the outlook, warning the market is underpricing long-term fiscal risks and the danger posed by White House pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates.

Traders are pricing in an 89.4% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting and a 10.6% probability of a jumbo 50 basis point rate cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Gold hovered not far from record highs, up 0.1% at $3,636.58.

The euro edged higher to $1.1774 , just shy of the highest level since July 28 and up 0.1% so far in Asia.

Its appreciation was restrained as France’s parliament brought down the government on Monday over plans to tame ballooning national debt, deepening a political crisis that is weakening the euro zone’s second-largest economy.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to hold rates at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The yen strengthened against the dollar, reversing weakness from Monday after prime minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned.

The currency was 0.2% stronger at 147.22 yen and speculation turned to who could succeed him.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6598 , up 0.1% in early trade, while the kiwi traded 0.1% higher at $0.5943.

The offshore yuan traded flat at 7.1212 yuan per dollar , while sterling traded at $1.3556 , up 0.1% so far on the day.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Dollar falls hits 7-week low as jobs gloom heightens Fed cut chances

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Pakistan’s telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories