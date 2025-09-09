BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to reconsider the cost escalations and adjustments proposed by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in its tariff petition for the fiscal year 2025–26.

In a letter addressed to the Nepra Registrar, FPCCI stated that the increases proposed in the petition would significantly raise the cost of hydropower—adding approximately Rs 1–2 per unit to the net tariff. This development, the letter warned, could overshadow the government’s considerable efforts to provide electricity relief, once again burdening industries with unaffordable power.

The logical way forward must be reforms to reduce costs and enforce efficiency, not increases in tariffs. Unless this principle is maintained, there is a risk of undoing the very relief that has been extended through extraordinary efforts of the government.

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

According to the letter, Wapda is seeking a 91 percent increase in its allowed revenue - from Rs 191 billion in FY 2022-23 to roughly Rs 365 billion in FY 2025-26. If approved, this would effectively double the bulk hydropower tariff from about Rs 6.10 per kWh to Rs 11.55 per kWh. FPCCI contended that such an escalation is unjustified and will inflict severe harm on Pakistan’s economy, especially the industrial sector, through higher power costs, inflationary pressure, and eroded export competitiveness.

Wapda has sought an escalation of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) allowances by 67 percent within three years. This far outpaces inflationary pressures and suggests inefficiency. With mature hydropower assets, O&M per unit should be falling, not rising. FPCCI requested Nepra to reconsider the O&M request and limit increases to inflation linked allowances, contingent upon measurable efficiency improvements.

Depreciation claims are being made on projects with cost overruns and delays, without submission of revised PC-I approvals. In some cases, such as Neelum Jhelum, assets have remained non-operational for extended periods. Consumers should not be burdened with depreciation on incomplete or idle projects.

FPCCI requested Nepra to reconsider these claims and only allow prudently incurred and approved costs tied to operational assets.

Applying Return on Existing Assets (WACC)-based returns to Wapda as if it were an independent power producer is unjustified. As a state-owned entity, its commercial risks are minimal. Hydel power - once Pakistan’s cheapest - should not be burdened with excessive returns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI IPPs nepra electricity Wapda industries power tariffs hydropower

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories