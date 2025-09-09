Pakistan Navy marks Navy Day with zeal, fervour

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy on Monday observed Navy Day with solemn tributes to martyrs and an impressive display of operational skills.

The day commenced with Quran recitation and special prayers for the martyrs’ eternal peace. A series of activities including speech and national song competitions, a marathon, a boat rally, and interactions with families of martyrs were also organized to honor their sacrifices.

At PNS Qasim, Manora, a spectacular anti-terrorism exercise was conducted, showcasing the Navy’s full preparedness and professional capabilities in diverse operational scenarios.

In his message on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted September 8 as a symbol of the historic courage of those who stood firm on the maritime front. He said the Navy’s resilience during the battle for truth and its impregnable defense of maritime borders remain a proud continuation of the country’s glorious past.

The commemorative events were attended by senior military and civilian officials, families of martyrs, and a large number of veterans.

