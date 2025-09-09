Rs10bn defamation case against IK: Court summons PM via video link on 12th

LAHORE: A sessions court has summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the defamation case filed against former prime minister Imran Khan for cross-examination via video link on September 12.

Earlier, the court noted that no progress could be made due to the absence of Khan’s lawyer. The court, therefore, directed counsel of both the parties to appear on the next hearing, at 10 am.

In his defamation case filed in 2017 PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan leveled baseless allegations on him. He sought a decree for recovery of ten billion rupees as compensation from Imran Khan who alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had offered him ten billion rupees to remain silent and backtrack on his stance over the Panama Papers scandal.

