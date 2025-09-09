Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol elected LCCI President unopposed

LAHORE: Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol has been elected unopposed President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

His nomination was endorsed by Chairman of PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance, Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President, Muhammad Ali Mian.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol has a long and successful record of political and administrative services within the LCCI. He previously served as Vice President of the LCCI and also held the position of Acting Chairman of Karachi Port Trust. With vast experience in trade, industry, trade and economic affairs, he is considered a seasoned professional capable of steering the chamber towards greater progress.

In addition to Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol unopposed victory, Tanveer Ahmed has been elected unopposed Senior Vice President while Khurram Lodhi has been elected unopposed Vice President of the chamber.

