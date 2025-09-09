CDC integrates JS Global into RAAST aggregator

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) has on-boarded JS Global Capital Limited to its RAAST Aggregator platform, enabling secure and real-time digital fund transfers for investors.

The move marks another step in CDC’s drive toward digitalisation, transparency, and efficiency in the capital market.

A formal signing ceremony was held at CDC House, where CDC Chief Executive Officer Badiuddin Akber and JS Global Capital Limited CEO Muhammad Khalilullah Usmani inked the agreement to launch the collaboration.

Under the RAAST framework, CDC assigns each investor sub-account a unique RAAST Investment ID in IBAN format. Once added as a beneficiary in the investor’s bank, funds are transferred directly into the broker’s client account within minutes, giving investors instant access to their trading capital.

Speaking at the occasion, CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber said the partnership reflects CDC’s commitment to digital transformation. “By making fund transfers instant, secure, and more convenient, we are helping investors trade with greater confidence and efficiency.”

JS Global CEO Muhammad Khalilullah Usmani termed the integration an important step in strengthening investor trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025