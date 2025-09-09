PM Shehbaz attributes Pakistan Stock Exchange surge to economic team’s diligence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction as the benchmark Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 Index surpassed the 156,000-point mark for the first time, calling it a “reflection of investor and business community confidence” in the government’s economic policies.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif credited the rally to the performance of his economic team and recent developments in foreign investment.

“With the grace of Almighty Allah and the efforts of our economic team, Pakistan’s journey towards development is moving forward,” he said.

He highlighted a series of recent agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Pakistani private sector companies and Chinese firms, involving investments worth billions of dollars.

These MoUs, he added, will lead to increased industrial activity, export growth, and job creation in the country.

“The recent surge in the stock market and growing foreign investment are signs that the country’s economic trajectory is on the right path,” Sharif added, while praising his administration’s policies for improving macroeconomic stability.

The PSX has seen renewed momentum in recent months, buoyed by fiscal reforms, investor optimism, and strengthened ties with strategic economic partners, particularly China.

The prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitating investment and ensuring long-term economic growth through structural reforms and enhanced regional cooperation.

Separately, Prime Minister Sharif met with Qamar Raza, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), and Managing Director Afzal Bhatti.

