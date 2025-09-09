BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

PM Shehbaz attributes Pakistan Stock Exchange surge to economic team’s diligence

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction as the benchmark Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 Index surpassed the 156,000-point mark for the first time, calling it a “reflection of investor and business community confidence” in the government’s economic policies.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif credited the rally to the performance of his economic team and recent developments in foreign investment.

“With the grace of Almighty Allah and the efforts of our economic team, Pakistan’s journey towards development is moving forward,” he said.

He highlighted a series of recent agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Pakistani private sector companies and Chinese firms, involving investments worth billions of dollars.

These MoUs, he added, will lead to increased industrial activity, export growth, and job creation in the country.

“The recent surge in the stock market and growing foreign investment are signs that the country’s economic trajectory is on the right path,” Sharif added, while praising his administration’s policies for improving macroeconomic stability.

The PSX has seen renewed momentum in recent months, buoyed by fiscal reforms, investor optimism, and strengthened ties with strategic economic partners, particularly China.

The prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitating investment and ensuring long-term economic growth through structural reforms and enhanced regional cooperation.

Separately, Prime Minister Sharif met with Qamar Raza, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), and Managing Director Afzal Bhatti.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX private sector PM Shehbaz Sharif economic team

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz attributes Pakistan Stock Exchange surge to economic team’s diligence

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Pakistan’s telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories