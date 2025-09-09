China’s growing economy will bring significant benefits to Pakistan

Against the backdrop of the evolving geopolitical landscape, some people may feel perplexed about the prospect of global economic development. And there have been some talks about the uncertainties facing the Chinese economy.

I can say with certainty that the Chinese economy is advancing steadily on the right track. In the first half of the year, China’s major economic indicators showed positive performance, with GDP growing by 5.3 percent. The international community remains optimistic about China’s economic prospects.

The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its growth forecast for the Chinese economy and multilateral financial institutions such as UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Fitch have also raised their growth forecasts for the Chinese economy in 2025.

In July, China’s monthly electricity consumption exceeded 1 trillion Kw/h for the first time in history. The data, released by the Chinese National Energy Administration at a government press conference, attracted significant attention from international media. After all, it is the first time in human history that a country’s monthly electricity consumption has surpassed 1 trillion kW/h.

Compared to the 503.4 billion kW/h in July 2015, this figure has doubled in just one decade. Electricity consumption is a critical barometer of one country’s economic performance. 1 trillion kW/h indicates the booming Chinese economy, which is like a massive ship, continues to forge ahead with robust momentum in an unwavering and well-navigated course.

Looking ahead, although China’s economy faces challenges from a complex environment, its fundamentals remain strong. China’s economy is characterized by its large-scale and strong resilience, evidenced by its super-large market of over 1.4 billion people, a comprehensive industrial system covering all categories in the United Nations industrial classification, a rich policy toolkit, technological innovation and industrial transformation, a vast pool of talents, flexibility in policy regulation, and rising household incomes.

China’s economy will continue to grow and its sustained growth will not only benefit its own people but also provide enduring momentum for global economic growth, including for Pakistan, our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner. China is injecting new positive energy and fresh impetus into the evolving world trade and economic landscape.

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is scheduled to be held in Beijing in October 2025, where the proposal for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Socioeconomic Development will be deliberated. Reform and opening-up is the crucial move that determines China’s development landscape and constitutes an essential component of President Xi Jinping’s Economic Philosophy.

President Xi has emphasized that “We must keep reform from halting and opening-up from ever standing still.” China follows a people-centered development philosophy, considering the improvement of people’s well-being, the promotion of well-rounded human development, and the steady progress toward common prosperity as the true meaning and ultimate goal of economic growth.

China’s growing economy anchors China-Pakistan cooperation and brings dividends to Pakistan’s socioeconomic development. Pakistan’s exports to China continue to grow, and China will also continue to implement “small but beautiful projects” in Pakistan in addition to the large scale project such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 in Tianjin and the commemorative events on the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing demonstrating the strong resolve of our two nations to uphold fairness and justice promote a correct understanding of World War II history, and reject Cold-War mentalities, bloc confrontation, and bullying in all forms to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and support the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization and champion an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, so as to advance a more just and equitable system of global governance.

China has always stood on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. It remains a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. To address deficits in peace, development, security, and governance, President Xi Jinping has called for building a community with a shared future for humanity and put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative has achieved historic success, becoming the most popular international public good and the largest platform for international cooperation. China’s growing strength is the growth of the world’s force for peace; every increase in China’s economy adds to the world’s hope for peace. We can foresee that China-Pakistan cooperation will be further strengthened and deepened in all sectors including economy, trade, education, culture and people to people exchanges.

The CPEC is entering into an upgraded phase two version, B2B cooperation will produce more yields, and China-Pakistan economic cooperation will bring energy and momentum to world economic growth.

