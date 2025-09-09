‘Ruda to complete 46km of embankments along River Ravi in three years’

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) will complete 46 kilometres of embankments on both sides of the River Ravi in three years to protect nearby villages from future floods.

River Training Works Project In-charge Rao Intizar Ali disclosed this while addressing the media here on Monday. He further said that the 7 km of embankments that have already been constructed saved dozens of villages in Sapphire Bay (Aya Nagar) from floodwaters.

“Following Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direct instructions, construction accelerated after recent floods in the Ravi River,” he added.

According to him, the aim is to finish 30/30-foot embankments on both riverbanks, spanning 46 kilometres with a 1-kilometre-wide river bed, within three years. The Punjab government fully supports Ruda’s efforts to remove encroachments along the river.

Responding to questions, Intizar explained delays arose from land acquisition challenges, but since all provincial departments have been directed to coordinate closely with Ruda, he is confident the project will be completed on time and deliver lasting flood protection for Lahore’s surrounding areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025