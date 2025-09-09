BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

PDWP approves 10 development schemes

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:12am

LAHORE: Punjab government has approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation here on Monday.

The approval was granted in the 26th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Dr Naeem Rauf, Chairman P&D Board Punjab

Construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarters Jhang Rs2142.679 million and productivity enhancement of Cotton in Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs1764.490 million were approved.

The modernizing agriculture extension services in Punjab at the cost of Rs2126 million and rehabilitation of road from Lakisan Pull at KM No 130 of Lahore–Sargodha Road to Lillian via Jhilla Makhdoom, Ghous Muhammad Wala, Miana Khu, Mateela and Chak 67/SB (Length: 36km), District Sargodha were also approved with the cost of Rs934.200 million.

The rehabilitation/widening/improvement of road from Sargodha (Kachery Phatak) to Jhamra via Shaheenabad, Silanwali, Sobhaga and Shahnikdar length: 69km, District Sargodha with the cost of Rs1666.700 million was approved.

The rehabilitation and improvement of road from Chak No. 59/Janubi Railway Phatak via Chak No. 64/Janubi, Chak No. 136/Janubi to Sillanwall More, District Sargodha with the cost of Rs875.900 million and widening and improvement of road from Samundri–Rajana road at Khiderwala to Chak No. 242/GB at Khiderwala–Gojra road via Chak No. 207/GB and Chak No. 208/GB, Tehsil Samundri, District Faisalabad with the cost of Rs1071.100 million were given final approval.

The construction and re-construction of Metalled road from Ichogil to Ghawindi–Barki Junction length: 47km, District Lahore (Phase-I) with the cost of Rs1000 million and the feasibility study for exploring water potential of Reshi River with the cost of Rs194 million were approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Secretary I&C Tahir Raza Humdani, Chief Economist Masood Anwar and senior officers of the Board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government PDWP development schemes

Comments

200 characters

PDWP approves 10 development schemes

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Pakistan’s telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories