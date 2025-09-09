PDWP approves 10 development schemes

LAHORE: Punjab government has approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation here on Monday.

The approval was granted in the 26th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Dr Naeem Rauf, Chairman P&D Board Punjab

Construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarters Jhang Rs2142.679 million and productivity enhancement of Cotton in Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs1764.490 million were approved.

The modernizing agriculture extension services in Punjab at the cost of Rs2126 million and rehabilitation of road from Lakisan Pull at KM No 130 of Lahore–Sargodha Road to Lillian via Jhilla Makhdoom, Ghous Muhammad Wala, Miana Khu, Mateela and Chak 67/SB (Length: 36km), District Sargodha were also approved with the cost of Rs934.200 million.

The rehabilitation/widening/improvement of road from Sargodha (Kachery Phatak) to Jhamra via Shaheenabad, Silanwali, Sobhaga and Shahnikdar length: 69km, District Sargodha with the cost of Rs1666.700 million was approved.

The rehabilitation and improvement of road from Chak No. 59/Janubi Railway Phatak via Chak No. 64/Janubi, Chak No. 136/Janubi to Sillanwall More, District Sargodha with the cost of Rs875.900 million and widening and improvement of road from Samundri–Rajana road at Khiderwala to Chak No. 242/GB at Khiderwala–Gojra road via Chak No. 207/GB and Chak No. 208/GB, Tehsil Samundri, District Faisalabad with the cost of Rs1071.100 million were given final approval.

The construction and re-construction of Metalled road from Ichogil to Ghawindi–Barki Junction length: 47km, District Lahore (Phase-I) with the cost of Rs1000 million and the feasibility study for exploring water potential of Reshi River with the cost of Rs194 million were approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Secretary I&C Tahir Raza Humdani, Chief Economist Masood Anwar and senior officers of the Board.

