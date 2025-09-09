BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

CCP recovers Rs1bn against cartels, deceptive practices; PAC told

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has achieved a historic milestone by recovering over Rs 1 billion through enforcement actions against cartels and deceptive practices, a performance that won praise from the Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The committee, chaired by MNA Shahida Begum and attended by others, received a detailed briefing from CCP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu on the regulator’s recent achievements.

Dr Sidhu informed the committee that the CCP had resolved more than 50 percent of its pending court cases, reducing the backlog from 567 to 280. He noted that this was the highest number of judicial disposals in a single year, with 224 cases decided across different forums, resulting in recoveries worth Rs 1 billion. He stated that the Commission since its inception has recovered penalties of worth Rs 200 million only. However, since August 2023, the CCP has recovered approximately one billion rupees in recoveries.

He informed that the Commission as part of its efforts to curb cartelization, has issued 14 enforcement orders against cartels, imposing penalties of over Rs 1 billion, while completing 20 inquiries on cartelization and dominance abuse and 18 on deceptive marketing. The Market Intelligence Unit identified 200 potential cases of anti-competitive practices, further strengthening CCP’s enforcement.

He further informed the committee that the Commission has recently established a dedicated Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), which has already detected more than 190 potential cases of anti-competitive practices. In addition, the Commission has set up a Centre of Excellence on Competition Law to promote research, capacity building, and policy development in this field. In addition, the Commission approved 117 mergers and acquisitions, bringing in Rs 29 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAC CCP

Comments

200 characters

CCP recovers Rs1bn against cartels, deceptive practices; PAC told

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories