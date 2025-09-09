BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
High-level team of UAE investors visits Islamabad

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Islamabad on Monday to explore opportunities and boost foreign investment in the capital city. The meeting with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, focused on potential projects in hotel and hospitality sectors, commercial ventures, real estate, and tourism, including theme parks and a cable car project whose feasibility studies have already been completed.

The meeting was attended by CDA Board Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and other senior officials. Chairman Randhawa welcomed the UAE delegation and briefed them on the city’s rapidly expanding investment landscape.

During the briefing, CDA officials highlighted that Islamabad offers prime opportunities in the hotel industry, real estate sector, and tourism development. They also outlined secure financial and operational models designed to protect investors’ capital and ensure sustainable growth.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that CDA is committed to creating an investor-friendly environment by providing maximum incentives and facilities. He noted that leading national consultancy firms have already developed feasibility studies to make these projects practical and attractive for foreign investment.

The UAE Investors expressed keen interest in various investment opportunities and appreciated the steps being taken to enhance ease of doing business. The meeting underscored CDA’s vision to bring world-class projects to Islamabad and reinforce international investor confidence in the capital’s development.

