Recovery ordered: Audit report reveals irregular allowance paid to ex-DG CDNS

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) met under the chairmanship of Shahida Akhtar Ali.

The committee reviewed the audit reports of the Finance Division for the years 2010-11 and 2013-14.

The matter of the irregular allowance paid to the former Director General (DG) of the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) was discussed.

According to the audit brief, the former DG CDNS was given a house rent allowance for the period from November 2007 to June 2013.

The Finance Secretary stated, “It is true that he was also provided a house and was receiving a house rent allowance.”

The Finance Secretary also said, “We have stated that a recovery should be made from him.”

He added, “He was an employee of the State Bank, and some of his money is with the State Bank.”

“We will also ask the State Bank to help us in the recovery,” the Finance Secretary said.

Shahida Akhtar Ali commented, “If action had been taken on time, this situation probably would not have arisen.”

The committee requested a progress report on the matter at the next meeting.

