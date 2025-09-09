BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

Wheat: not a shortage, a failure of imagination

BR Research Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

The wheat market did not collapse because of a supply crunch. It collapsed because the state stopped talking and started panicking.

Prices, which had plunged to a 38-month low in mid-August, are now up over 55 percent in less than four weeks. But this is not demand pressure. It is not real scarcity. It is a self-inflicted wound triggered by policy silence, fear-driven restriction, and the total absence of forward visibility.

Punjab has reportedly imposed a de facto ban on interprovincial wheat movement. That, and that alone, is the spark behind the current price surge. Three provinces: Sindh, Balochistan, and KP depend on Punjab’s surplus to make it through the off-season. Block that movement and the entire market loses oxygen. Scarcity panic sets in. Traders hoard. Retailers pad margins. Flour prices shoot up.

Why did Punjab impose the ban? Either the government believes post-harvest flood damage has been severe, or it is reacting to exaggerated reports without verifying facts. In either case, if stock levels in public godowns are under threat, that information should not be protected like a state secret. End the secrecy. End the asymmetry. Wheat is not a nuclear weapon. If large-scale stock damage has occurred, so be it. Publish the data. Let the federation, provinces, and central bank respond in time.

If the gap is real, allow commercial imports. That decision must go hand in hand with lifting the ban on domestic movement. Imports will cool prices, and quickly. That is good for urban consumers and inflation optics. It is terrible for growers, who are already reluctant to plant wheat this season. Imported cargo in October becomes a disincentive for sowing in November.

That is the trap. And the only way out is to get creative.

Announce the export policy for the 2026 harvest today. Say clearly that surplus wheat grown and harvested next spring will not be trapped behind a ban. Let the farmer make decisions based on visibility and opportunity, not rumor and fear.

Then, encourage forward contracts between buyers and growers. Let mills, traders, and exporters issue contracts now, locking in a price for delivery in May or June next year. Benchmark that price to the Chicago wheat futures contract. Add freight. Convert to rupees using the six-month forward PKR/USD rate. At delivery, spot prices almost always land within 5 to 10 percent of forward prices. That is close enough to serve as a floor.

Back it up with financing. Commercial banks should be allowed to lend against these forward contracts. The contracts become collateral. Upon harvest, buyers procure as agreed, store the wheat under electronic warehouse receipts, and execute delivery. If the buyer walks away due to a post-harvest crash in prices, the state does not need to procure. It only needs to backstop the farmer by paying the difference between the contracted and the spot price. Not a subsidy. Not a market intervention. Just a targeted commitment to protect sowing decisions from collapsing in the face of fear and price suppression.

Markets do not work without visibility. Farmers cannot operate without trust. The price system cannot function if the rules keep changing mid-season. This is not a supply crisis. It is a design failure.

Intervention is not the problem. A lack of imagination is.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Wheat: not a shortage, a failure of imagination

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories