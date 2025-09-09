BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Local cotton market remains bearish

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,700 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund, while in Punjab is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg, while in Sindh it is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per maund.

1000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,225 per maund, 200 bales of each Khanewal and Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

Polyester fibre was available at Rs 330 per kg.

