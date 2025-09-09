14th JCC meeting on CPEC projects on 26th

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, announced that Pakistan and China have agreed to hold the 14th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on September 26.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, the Minister said that during August 30-September 4, 2025 visit by the Pakistani delegation to China, both countries have agreed to opt for Business to Business (B2B) agreements instead of Government to Government (G2G) mechanism. “Several meetings were held between 600 Chinese and 400 Pakistani businessmen to explore investment opportunities in the two countries,” he stated.

He said that the two countries would facilitate B2B partnerships through targeted trade promotion events, investment forums, and matchmaking platforms in both China and Pakistan to promote technology cooperation and value chain integration. He said that China would continue to provide Pakistan with financial support within its capacity. He said that the two countries would further strengthen bilateral financial cooperation and support each other on various regional and international multilateral financial platforms.

About the recent visit of the Prime Minister to China, the Minister that the two sides agreed to develop and implement this action plan and to build a China-Pakistan community with a shared future with even stronger political mutual trust, closer economic and trade ties, deeper security cooperation and a more solid popular basis, which will serve as a model for the building of a community with a shared future. Both sides also agreed to take stock of the implementation of the vital projects by the two foreign ministries under existing mechanisms on an annual basis.

He said that both countries agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level military-to-military visits and exchanges, and to continuously elevate cooperation in areas of joint training, exercises, and military technology.

He stressed to optimally utilise the newly established Agricultural Technology Working Group to fully realise the benefits of the MoU signed between the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council. The landmark project of training 1,000 young Pakistani agricultural professionals in China is also being executed.

The Minister said that Chinese businesses will be encouraged to further build information and communication infrastructure and entertained in carrying out projects such as fibre-optic networks, satellite internet and international land and sea cables in Pakistan including for transit of internet traffic through Pakistan. He said that businesses of both countries would be encouraged to develop quality projects in areas such as software, artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, big data, practical cooperation on IT industry, and radio spectrum management.

