Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 08, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.79 11.29
2-Week 10.77 11.27
1-Month 10.74 11.24
3-Month 10.78 11.03
6-Month 10.79 11.04
9-Month 10.75 11.25
1-Year 10.76 11.26
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
