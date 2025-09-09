BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-09-09

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 08, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 08, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.79    11.29
2-Week      10.77    11.27
1-Month     10.74    11.24
3-Month     10.78    11.03
6-Month     10.79    11.04
9-Month     10.75    11.25
1-Year      10.76    11.26
==========================

Data source: SBP

