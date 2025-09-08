BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025
TSX retreats after week-long rally; Bank of Canada rate cut expected

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 08:09pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as investors took a breather after a week of record-setting gains and looked ahead to a possible interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada later this month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.5% at 28,894.92 points, snapping an eight-session winning streak.

The benchmark index ended at a record peak on Friday.

Odds of a rate cut rose after data showed on Friday that Canada’s economy shed 65,500 jobs in August, and the unemployment rate climbed to 7.1%.

Money markets expect a 92% chance of a 25 basis-point interest-rate cut on September 17, according to data compiled by LSEG. 0#CADIRPR

The BoC has kept rates steady at 2.75% at its last three meetings since March.

Investors are also are expecting a rate cut that same day by the U.S. Federal Reserve after Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report confirmed the U.S. labor market was deteriorating.

“The case is stronger for a rate cut in Canada, although market expectations are greater for a rate cut in the U.S. at the September meeting,” said Brian Madden​​​​, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

“Canada had two back-to-back months of job losses … The U.S. job market is slowing, but it’s in much better shape.”

Ten of the TSX’s 11 sectors edged lower on Monday, with industrial stocks .GSPTTINfalling 1.2%.

MDA Space MDA.TO fell nearly 21% after the space firm said it received a termination notice from EchoStar for its satellite constellation contract announced on August 1.

An index of material miners .GSPTTMT edged slightly higher, tracking bullion’s record rally.

Among other individual stocks, luxury parka maker Canada Goose GOOS.TO rose 7.5% after brokerage TD Cowen upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold.”

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

