Tri-series win confidence builder for Pakistan, says coach Hesson

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 07:29pm
Pakistan’s team pose with the trophy after winning the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s team pose with the trophy after winning the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 7, 2025. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson believes his team’s victory in a tri-series tournament with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates will serve as a “confidence builder” for the Asia Cup starting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 75 runs on a tricky pitch in Sunday’s final in Sharjah, with Mohammad Nawaz claiming a hat-trick in a career-best five-wicket haul.

“We have beaten Afghanistan in conditions that suited their spin attack, which was a real confidence builder,” said Hesson, who was only appointed white-ball coach in May, on Monday.

“Heading into the Asia Cup this was also very important for us.”

Since Hesson took over, Pakistan have white-washed Bangladesh 3-0 at home and then lost to the same opponents 2-1 in an away series.

Pakistan also won 2-1 against the West Indies in Florida before losing just once, to the Afghans, in five tri-series matches.

“An eight-team Asia Cup is great for Asian cricket and it’s a true test, it expands the game in the region, and it allows us to see players we don’t face often.”

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will kick off with a Group B match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Six-time Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other teams in the group.

Eight-time champions and title holders India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE are in Group A.

India open their campaign with a match against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday before their high-profile clash with Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

“Our pool is challenging with Oman, UAE and India, so we need to adapt quickly. The key is not to get distracted by external pressures,” said Hesson, who coached New Zealand to the ODI World Cup final in 2015.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, with the final to be held on September 28 in Dubai.

